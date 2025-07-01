Will Raja Singh return to Telangana BJP after resignation drama?

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh had been at odds with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state leadership from quite sometime, but its culmination into him resigning from the party over its new president was rather unexpected.

As things stand, senior BJP leaders from Hyderabad said that Raja Singh’s resignation was rather surprising and also inexplicable. His letter has been sent to BJP’s national president but it has not been accepted so far.

“We have to wait and see if the national president will accept it, so the ball is in his court. If the resignation from the primary membership is accepted then he will be out. His decision was not congruent. For a three-time MLA becoming Telangana state president was out of the question as well,” said a senior BJP leader from Hyderabad who did not want to be named.

On Monday, Raja Singh announced his resignation on social media and posted his resignation letter after ex-MLA and party veteran N Ramchander Rao was also announced as the new BJP Telangana president. Ramchander Rao had been in the race for the post for nearly a year, and the Goshamahal MLA surprised everyone by even throwing in his hat for the post at the last minute.

It is no secret that Raja Singh is disliked by some within the BJP, especially because he has been clamouring for more power from within. The MLA has on different occasions criticised the BJP in Telangana over its decisions, which did not go down well with the leadership as well. He particularly was unhappy with the appointment to a post in his constituency.

“The party has not done anything to create animosity with him, so we don’t know why he has quit. If his resignation from the primary membership will be accepted then he will be out,” stated the BJP leader from Hyderabad.