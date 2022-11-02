Buzz: Naga Chaitanya, ex-wife Samantha patch-up on cards?

Hyderabad: The Ye Maya Chesave couple, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, were the true lovebirds of Tollywood before they called it quits last year. They broke millions of hearts with their divorce announcement in October 2021. Ever since then a lot is being said and written about their separation and fans are also curious to know more their personal lives. And now, all eyes are on Sam’s health and whether her ex in-laws will meet her or not.

For the unversed, Samantha is suffering from an autoimmune condition Myositis. She revealed it on her Instagram a few days ago.

Speculations are rife that Naga Chaitanya went to meet Samantha personally in hospital to wish her a speedy recovery after she announced about her ill health. Soon after this, gossip mongers started speculating about the ex-couple’s alleged patch-up. However, there is no official confirmation about it anywhere. Rumor mills also have it that Nagarjuna too is planning to meet his former daughter-in-law soon. It seems the Brahmastra star has been open about his close bond with Samantha, regardless of her ties with the family.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Last week, Samantha bounced back on social media after a prolonged break and revealed that she has been taking treatment for myositis. She penned a long note that read: “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

“I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery,” she added. Check her post here.