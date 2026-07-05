BWSSB bans use of drinking water for swimming pools

Bengaluru: With groundwater levels falling in several parts of Bengaluru due to inadequate rainfall, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued a series of restrictions aimed at conserving drinking water. Invoking Sections 33 and 34 of the BWSSB Act, 1964, the Board has prohibited the use of potable water for filling swimming pools and several other non-essential purposes.

Under the new directives, drinking water cannot be used for filling swimming pools, except in cases where pools are used for training athletes participating in state and national-level competitions. Such facilities will require prior approval from BWSSB to avail the exemption.

The Board has also banned the use of potable water for washing vehicles, construction activities, decorative fountains, non-drinking purposes in malls and cinema halls, and for road construction and road cleaning works. Officials said the restrictions have been introduced to prevent wastage and ensure equitable distribution of available drinking water.

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In addition, BWSSB has made it mandatory for apartments, shopping malls, commercial establishments, government offices, hotels, restaurants and religious institutions to install flow restrictors or aerators on taps and water outlets used for cleaning and sanitation. The Board has directed all establishments to comply with these measures on or before July 31.

BWSSB stated that Bengaluru’s growing population of nearly 1.4 crore, including permanent and temporary residents, makes responsible use of drinking water essential. Officials said the restrictions have become necessary as below-normal rainfall has caused groundwater levels to decline in several localities.

BWSSB Chairperson Manjula N. said reservoir storage has dropped significantly compared to last year. Against a combined storage capacity of 895.6 TMC, only 203 TMC of water is currently available. Similarly, in the Cauvery basin, only 36 TMC of water is stored against a total capacity of 114.5 TMC. She appealed to citizens to cooperate with the conservation measures to avoid a water crisis in the coming months.