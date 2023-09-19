Canada issues travel advisory for India amid diplomatic tensions

Canada has issued a new travel advisory for India, urging its citizens to exercise a “high degree of caution” when travelling to India. This advisory comes in the wake of escalating tensions in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Security has been increased around the High Commission of Canada in Delhi as a precautionary measure, with Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces stationed outside the High Commission in Chanakyapuri.

Also Read India rejects Canada’s allegation on involvement in death of Khalistani chief

The tensions arose after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Nijjar was killed outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India has vehemently denied any involvement in the incident.

In response to these allegations, the High Commissioner of Canada to India received a summons from the Government of India, conveying the decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat stationed in India. As a result of these developments, the Canadian High Commission in Delhi asked its local staff to leave the premises, and the commission was shut down on Wednesday afternoon.

India has strongly rejected the allegations made by Canada, calling them “absurd and motivated.” The ministry of external affairs said, “Such allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have found shelter in Canada and continue to pose a threat to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Indian government has expressed concern over the Canadian government’s sympathies towards these elements and its failure to take action against them. India has urged Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from its soil.

This diplomatic dispute has led to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats from both countries, further straining their relations. India has expressed growing concern about the interference of Canadian diplomats in its internal matters and their involvement in activities it deems as anti-India.

As tensions persist, both nations continue to stand by their positions, and the situation remains complex and sensitive. Travellers from Canada are advised to exercise caution when visiting India, considering the current diplomatic climate.