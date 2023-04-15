Car filled with 250kg buffalo meat, fake number plate overturns, occupants flee

They said the Hyundai Venue was speeding away on the wrong side of the road when it overturned. The vehicle was damaged badly.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th April 2023 8:51 pm IST
Representative Image

Gurugram: A car with a fake number plate carrying about 250kg buffalo meat overturned on Sohna road and the occupants of the vehicle escaped, police said on Saturday.

They said the Hyundai Venue was speeding away on the wrong side of the road when it overturned. The vehicle was damaged badly.

Police officials found nearly 250kg of buffalo meat in the car bearing HR 28 K 6492 on its number plate.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Chicken not beef..’: Jamshedpur police clarify meat was not hung on Hindu flag

During investigation, it was found that the real number of the vehicles was HR-27-L 8360.

An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station and further investigation is underway.

Raids are being cinducted to nab the occupants of the car, said a senior police official.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th April 2023 8:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button