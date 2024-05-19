Catch a glimpse of Tollywood actors today at LB stadium

Hyderabad: The Tollywood industry is abuzz with excitement as it gears up to celebrate Directors Day today, paying tribute to the legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao on his birth anniversary.

Originally planned for May 4th, the event was postponed due to the Election code but is now being organized with much fanfare at the LB Stadium. The celebration promises to be a star-studded affair, with confirmed appearances from Megastar Chiranjeevi and Icon Star Allu Arjun. Prabhas, another prominent figure in the industry, is also expected to attend.

Icon Star @alluarjun will grace the “Directors Day 2024” event today at LB Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YTPhjppbRs — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) May 19, 2024

The event will be a grand homage to Dasari Narayana Rao, a prolific filmmaker who directed over 150 films and garnered numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career. His contributions to Tollywood are immeasurable, and his films continue to inspire and entertain audiences across generations.

The Directors Day celebrations will not only honor the legacy of Dasari Narayana Rao but also serve as a platform to recognize the invaluable contributions of directors to the film industry. It will be an occasion for filmmakers to connect, exchange ideas, and celebrate their craft. The event is expected to be a night of glitz, glamour, and reminiscing about the golden era of Telugu cinema.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the event, hoping for a glimpse of their favorite stars and a memorable tribute to Dasari Narayana Rao. The Directors Day celebrations are a testament to the camaraderie and spirit of Tollywood, showcasing its rich heritage and promising future.