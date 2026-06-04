Hyderabad’s cafe culture continues to evolve, and Film Nagar’s newest dining destination is bringing a fresh dose of charm to the city’s food scene. With playful cat-inspired interiors, a lively atmosphere and a menu packed with Pan-Asian favourites, Ko Ko Kai – Asian Kitchen & Cafe offers an experience that goes beyond just a meal at its new branch.

Ko Ko Kai: A cat-themed space full of character

Located in the heart of Film Nagar, the cafe stands out for its distinctive personality. Guests are welcomed into a stylish space filled with cat-themed artwork, quirky illustrations and decorative accents inspired by the restaurant’s mascot, Ko Ko the Cat. The playful design elements add warmth and character without overwhelming the modern aesthetic. Soft lighting, comfortable seating and thoughtfully designed corners create a setting that feels cosy, inviting and perfect for lingering conversations.

Relaxed ambience with contemporary appeal

The ambience at Ko Ko Kai blends the comfort of a neighbourhood cafe with the energy of a modern dining space. Whether it is a casual lunch, a coffee catch-up or a weekend outing with friends, the restaurant offers a relaxed environment that encourages guests to slow down and enjoy the moment. Its photogenic interiors also make it a favourite among those who love capturing their dining experiences.

Sushi served with a twist

One of the biggest attractions at the Film Nagar branch is its conveyor-belt sushi experience. Colourful plates glide past diners, adding a playful and interactive element to the meal. The unique setup transforms dining into an experience and keeps guests curious about what might come around next.

A flavourful journey across Asia

Ko Ko Kai’s menu showcases flavours from across Asia. Popular dishes include the Crunchy Avocado Sushi Roll, the comforting Veg Shoyu Noodle Soup and the spicy Veg Wok-Tossed Sambal Fried Rice. The Raw Mango and Papaya Salad offers a refreshing mix of sweetness, tanginess and crunch, while dumplings and other Asian-inspired plates add variety to the table.

Refreshing sips and sweet endings

The Vietnamese Iced Coffee is a crowd favourite, delivering a rich and bold flavour that pairs well with the food. To finish, the Hazelnut Tart with Miso Caramel and Ice Cream provides a delicious blend of creamy, nutty and sweet flavours.

More than just a cafe

With its cat-themed charm, interactive sushi experience and flavour-packed menu, Ko Ko Kai – Asian Kitchen & Cafe brings something different to Film Nagar. It is a welcoming destination where thoughtful design, good food and a cheerful atmosphere come together to create a memorable outing for Hyderabad’s food lovers.