CBI raids RCom premises in Rs 2,000 cr SBI fraud probe against Anil Ambani

"On June 24, 2025, the bank reported classification of fraud to RBI, and is also in the process of lodging complaint with CBI," he had said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 12:23 pm IST
Anil Ambani arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case
Anil Ambani arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case- PTI

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a case against Reliance Communications and searched its premises on Saturday in connection with an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the State Bank of India, officials said.

The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani, they said.

The entities were classified as fraud on June 13 in accordance with the RBI’s Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and Bank’s Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month.

MS Teachers

“On June 24, 2025, the bank reported classification of fraud to RBI, and is also in the process of lodging complaint with CBI,” he had said.

More details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 12:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button