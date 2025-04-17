CBI searches at residence of ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

The agency has registered a case against him for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th April 2025 11:00 am IST
CBI searches at residence of ex-AAP MLA
CBI conducted searches (File Photo)

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with alleged violations of foreign funds norms, officials said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The agency has registered a case against him for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, they said.

Also Read
All wings of CBI in Kolkata to be under one roof soon

Reacting to the searches, AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed the ruling BJP government for trying “every trick” to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

MS Creative School

“BJP’s dirty game starts again. CBI has reached the house of Gujarat’s co-incharge @ipathak25. Modi Government has tried every trick to destroy @AamAadmiParty but still there is no peace. BJP’s condition in Gujarat is bad. As soon as @ipathak25 was made co-incharge of Gujarat, CBI was sent to threaten him,” the Rajya Sabha MP said on X.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th April 2025 11:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button