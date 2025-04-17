CBI searches at residence of ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with alleged violations of foreign funds norms, officials said.

The agency has registered a case against him for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, they said.

Reacting to the searches, AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed the ruling BJP government for trying “every trick” to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“BJP’s dirty game starts again. CBI has reached the house of Gujarat’s co-incharge @ipathak25. Modi Government has tried every trick to destroy @AamAadmiParty but still there is no peace. BJP’s condition in Gujarat is bad. As soon as @ipathak25 was made co-incharge of Gujarat, CBI was sent to threaten him,” the Rajya Sabha MP said on X.