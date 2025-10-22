Celebration in Nizamabad after Riyaz encounter raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: A controversial celebration took place in Nizamabad following the police encounter of Sheikh Riyaz, during which people were seen dancing with pictures of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya (IPS), and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The incident occurred after Telangana Police gunned down Sheikh Riyaz, accused in the murder of police constable Pramod. Soon after the encounter, several locals held a public celebration, playing loud DJ music and dancing in the streets. Videos and photos of the event have now gone viral on social media.

Eyewitnesses said participants carried portraits of Commissioner Sai Chaitanya and Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster facing 84 criminal cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and threatening actor Salman Khan.

Observers say the act of glorifying a criminal like Bishnoi during a celebration of a police action reflects a disturbing mindset among some groups. It also raises questions about the appropriateness of such public displays, especially when the encounter itself remains under scrutiny.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any legal action will be taken against those who displayed Bishnoi’s images during the celebrations.