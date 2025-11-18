Chaos at Vizag airport: Balakrishna scolds fan, video goes viral

Balakrishna landed in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening, a large number of fans gathered at the airport to welcome him

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 18th November 2025 5:44 pm IST
Tollywood actor
Nandamuri Balakrishna

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna once again hit the headlines for an angry outburst. Known for his energetic and unpredictable nature, Balakrishna lost his temper at the Visakhapatnam Airport while arriving for the Akhanda 2 movie promotions.

Incident at the Airport

Balakrishna landed in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening. A large number of fans gathered at the airport to welcome him. While moving through the crowd, one fan stepped closer to him in an attempt to catch his attention. Seeing this, Balakrishna suddenly became angry and questioned his staff about the fan.

He reportedly said, “Why did he come here, send him away. He should not be seen even in the evening event.” Videos of this moment quickly spread on social media, leading to criticism from many netizens who felt the actor reacted too harshly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Visit to Simhachalam Temple

After the airport incident, Balakrishna, director Boyapati Sreenu, and producer Gopi Achanta visited the Simhachalam temple on Tuesday morning. Balakrishna, who has a tradition of seeking blessings before major film events, offered special prayers to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The team also performed rituals, received Veda Ashirvachanam, and took temple prasadam.

Akhanda 2 Promotions

Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are currently promoting Akhanda 2, the sequel to their blockbuster film Akhanda. The movie is scheduled to release on December 5. Photos of their temple visit have been shared by the film team, adding excitement among fans despite the controversy at the airport.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 18th November 2025 5:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button