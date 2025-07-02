Chappelle slams DJ Khaled on silence over Gaza war

Abu Dhabi: Comedian Dave Chappelle has openly criticised Palestinian-American musician DJ Khaled for not speaking out on Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza Strip. The remarks were made during a sold-out performance at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, on Friday night, June 27, as part of the Emirates Comedy Season.

According to multiple media reports, Chappelle responded to a mention of Khaled from the audience by questioning the producer’s silence.

“For a Palestinian, this man is awfully quiet right now. And how could you be that quiet? And why are you so fat? People are starving. He’s the only fat Palestinian on Earth right now,” he said, sparking both laughter and gasps from the crowd.

Khaled has faced growing backlash online for avoiding public comment on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where thousands have been killed and displaced since October 7, 2023.

During the same show, Chappelle also took aim at former US President Donald Trump, mocking a recent social media post in which Trump claimed responsibility for damaging Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“He said, ‘We have disabled their nuclear facility… and now is the time for peace!’ Word? I don’t think that’s how this works, champ,” Chappelle said, drawing applause.

This is not the first time the comedian has addressed the conflict. In a previous Abu Dhabi appearance, he described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide”, prompting widespread reaction across social media and the press.

As of Tuesday, July 1, at least 56,647 Palestinians have been killed and 134,105 injured in the Gaza since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The war has devastated the enclave, triggering international condemnation over the scale of civilian suffering.



