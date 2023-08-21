Check out Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding date, place

The love story of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha blossomed away from the spotlight

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 21st August 2023 4:40 pm IST
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who got engaged in May this year, are set to marry in a lavish ceremony. Speculations abouts the wedding date and location have been doing rounds online, adding to the excitement surrounding the couple’s love story.

Parineet Chopra’s Grand Wedding in Rajasthan

According to latest reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are gearing up to exchange the wedding vows on September 25 in Rajasthan. The grand wedding will be attended by the couple’s close friends and families, making it a memorable occasion. Parineeti’s dedicated team has already begun planning for her special day, which promises to be spectacular.

Behind-the-Scenes Planning

According to sources, the wedding will be nothing short of spectacular, with Parineeti and Raghav’s families hard at work planning the festivities. While the actress is keeping the specifics under wraps, her team is hard at work on every detail, and her personal preparations are set to begin in early September. A reception in Gurugram is on cards following the wedding in Rajasthan.

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Venue

According to previous reports, the wedding will take place at a prestigious 5-star hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Oberoi Udaivilas, known for hosting celebrity weddings, is said to be the preferred venue. This historic venue, formerly owned by the Maharaja of Mewar, previously hosted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities, which included a captivating performance by Beyoncé.

All About Their Love story

The love story of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha blossomed away from the spotlight. The couple, who had known each other for years, got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, surprising everyone. Their public appearances in the run-up to the engagement heightened the suspense, with candid moments captured at airports, IPL matches, and other events.

