Chennai steps up flood mitigation works as monsoon nears

Chennai: With the northeast monsoon approaching, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intensified flood mitigation works across the city, setting deadlines between July and October to complete canal restoration, stormwater drain (SWD) projects and waterbody improvements.

While the civic body says several key projects are nearing completion, residents and civic activists have raised concerns over missing drain links, incomplete desilting and poor coordination that could affect the city’s flood preparedness.

GCC Commissioner G.S. Sameeran said the corporation has prioritised the restoration of major waterways to strengthen the city’s drainage network. Of the 44 canals under the GCC, 33 have been taken up for desilting, retaining wall strengthening and protective fencing for Rs 295.25 crore.

Works have been completed in 28 canals, while the remaining priority stretches, including Trustpuram, Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam Canal, Reddy Kuppam Canal and Captain Cotton Canal, are expected to be completed by October 15.

Also Read Jayesh Ranjan appointed to monitor Hyderabad monsoon

The DeMellows Road SWD project is scheduled for completion by September 30, while the Ambattur surplus diversion channel connecting East Avenue Road to Otteri Nullah is targeted for completion by October 15.

According to the commissioner, the GCC has identified 155 missing SWD links across Chennai. Of the nearly 140 km of missing stretches, around 103 km have already been completed and the remaining works are expected to be finished by September 30.

Under the Integrated Storm Water Drain Project covering Phases I to III, 264.20 km of the planned 310 km network has been completed, with the remaining priority stretches scheduled to be ready by October 15.

The Integrated Urban Flood Management Project in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin, covering Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and parts of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar zones, has reached 99.6 per cent completion. Of the planned 636 km network, 633.46 km has been completed under the Rs 3,059 crore project, which is expected to be completed this month.

Despite the progress, residents and civic activists said several localities continue to face flooding risks because of missing SWD connections, incomplete drainage networks and inconsistent desilting.

They also pointed to inadequate coordination among civic departments and utility agencies, resulting in exposed cables, poorly aligned catchpit covers and drainage systems that remain ineffective in some areas. Among the other ongoing projects, 89 per cent of the Integrated SWD Project in the Kovalam basin has been completed and is scheduled for completion by February 2027.

The Arcot Road SWD project is expected to be completed by October, while the Kadapakkam Lake eco-restoration project in Manali has reached 80 per cent progress and is likely to be completed this month. The Madhavaram SWD project connecting the Puzhal surplus canal is targeted for completion by September 2026.