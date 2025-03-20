Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxalites, jawan killed in encounter in Bijapur

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mohammed Baleegh | Published: 20th March 2025 11:56 am IST
Represenattional image

Bijapur: Two Naxalites and a jawan of the Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit were killed in an encounter in the state’s Bijapur district on Thursday, an official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area in Bijapur, he said.

Bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said.

A DRG jawan was also killed in the gunfight, he said. The operation was still underway in the area, he added.

