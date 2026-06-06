Chittoor highway turns into free-for-all after liquor spill.

Hyderabad: Chaos broke out on the highway at the outskirts of Chittoor town after a vehicle carrying liquor bottles overturned, throwing hundreds of bottles and cartons onto the road and triggering a competition among passersby and residents who bribed to grab their share of free liquor bottles near Basivireddipalle in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The liquor-laden vehicle lost control and overturned while travelling through the area on Friday, June 5. The accident scattered liquor bottles and cartons across the road, leading to motorists, pedestrians and nearby residents rushing towards it.

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Video goes viral

A video of the incident shows scores of people at the accident site and collecting the bottles even as a few individuals carried away entire cartons, while others stuffed bottles into lungis, towels and bags before leaving the scene.

Several women were also seen joining the rush for the liquor bottles. Till the time police arrived, a substantial portion of the liquor stock was allegedly taken away.

Police personnel later cleared the spot and secured the remaining stock. The owner of the liquor consignment expressed frustration over the losses, claiming that more than half of the bottles that fell onto the road had either been taken away or damaged before police arrived. However, no serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and also launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.