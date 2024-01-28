Christian couple assaulted by Hindutva mob in Karnataka’s Bijapur

Three other Christian families who belong to the same church as Vijaylakshmi and Ashok faced harassment by not getting access to electricity and drinking water.

Updated: 28th January 2024 6:20 pm IST
Christian couple assaulted by Hindutva mob in Karnataka's Bijapur
Representative Image

A Christian couple were allegedly beaten up by a Hindutva mob who accused them of forceful conversion in Karnataka’s Bijapur district. They also ran a campaign against the couple on various social media platforms.

The victims- Vijayalakshmi and her husband Ashok Chavan – registered a complaint against the assailants under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (guilty of rioting), 509 (intentionally tried to insult a woman’s modesty using offensive words, gestures and actions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“I have the right to practice Christianity as per the constitution,” said Vijayalakshmi in her complaint adding her family has been facing constant harassment including abusive comments and cancellation og important government documents such as Aadhaar card.

The FIR named Ravi Darappa Lamani, Suresh Shivappa Lamani, Rajshekhar Lamani, Puneet Lamani, Parasu Ratnappa Lamani, and Dhanasing Lamani as accused.

Vijayalakshmi and her husband Ashok Chavan are not the only couple to face harassment from the Hindutva mob. Three other Christian families who belong to the same church as Vijaylakshmi and Ashok faced harassment by not getting access to electricity and drinking water.

They were publicly warned they would be killed if they continued to worship Jesus Christ.

Attack in Chhattisgarh

In a similar incident, women from the Christian community were attacked by a Hindutva mob over allegations of religious conversions. the incident happened in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

On information, police reached the spot and raided the community centre where the alleged religious conversion was taking place. According to local reports, a few arrests have been made.

