CII Telangana backs inclusive growth beyond Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana, led by its Chairman M. Goutham Reddy, met Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Saturday, July 4, to discuss the industry’s priorities and engagement plans for 2026-27.

During the meeting, the delegation outlined CII Telangana’s annual theme, “Rising Telangana – Building a Competitive and Sustainable Telangana”, and highlighted the organisation’s plans to align its initiatives with the state’s long-term development agenda.

According to CII representatives, the organisation’s panels and task forces have aligned their activities with the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 initiative, with a focus on promoting balanced and inclusive growth beyond Hyderabad and encouraging broader socio-economic development across the state.

The delegation sought the Chief Secretary’s support for industry-led initiatives aimed at improving competitiveness, sustainability, innovation, skill development and regional economic growth.

CS acknowledges CII’s contribution

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju acknowledged CII’s contribution to industrial and economic development and noted the organisation’s role in facilitating collaboration between the government, industry and other stakeholders.

The CII delegation included Vice Chairman Gaurav Maheshwari, Immediate Past Chairman R. Sivaprasad Reddy, former chairpersons Vanitha Datla, V. Rajanna and C. Shekar Reddy, and CII Telangana Director and State Head Shaik Samiuddin.