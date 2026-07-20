CM launches Indiramma housing scheme in Hyderabad Core Urban Region

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, July 20, launched the Indiramma housing scheme for the poor in the Hyderabad Core Urban Region.

State Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy launched the scheme along with his cabinet colleagues D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Reddy said the government was sanctioning 500 houses each in 16 of the 24 Assembly constituencies in CURE in the first phase.

The scheme would be implemented in the remaining eight segments soon, he said.

Reddy said one lakh houses would be built in Hyderabad CURE.

He said 4.50 lakh houses and 2.50 lakh houses had been sanctioned in the first and second phases of the Indiramma housing scheme, respectively, and these two phases would be followed by the sanction of one lakh houses in Hyderabad CURE.

Under the scheme, the government plans to construct multi-storey buildings, with each flat having a built-up area of 525 sq ft.

The construction of each house is estimated to cost Rs 11 lakh, and the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh. Beneficiaries will have to pay Rs 6 lakh to the government in four instalments.

He said the annual income of a beneficiary should not exceed Rs 6 lakh.

The beneficiary should not own either a house or a plot in CURE.

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The Indiramma house cannot be sold for 10 years, but it can be mortgaged with a bank to obtain a loan. SC, ST and BC categories would have reservation in the sanctioning of houses, he said.

Sridhar Babu said the construction of Indiramma houses in CURE was “revolutionary”.