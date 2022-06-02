Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19, isolated

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19, party members said on June 2.

Confirming the news to ANI, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party chief has isolated herself and is being given requisite medical attention.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever & some symptoms & has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is: Congress' Randeep Surjewala pic.twitter.com/0eTTN1RhUn — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

“As of today, her date of appearance before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 8 stands as it is,” he said.

This comes a day after sleuths from the Directorate of Enforcement department issued summons to Mrs Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. They were supposed to appear before the ED on June 8.