Congress, CPI strike alliance, CPM to go alone in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress and CPI have reached an agreement for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, however, CPM has declined Congress’s offer and has announced the names of candidates for 14 assembly constituencies.

During the national-level meeting between Congress and CPI leaders, the electoral agreement was finalized. As per the agreement, CPI will field a candidate in the Kothagudam assembly constituency for the assembly elections.

In addition, if Congress forms the government, CPI will be allocated two seats in the council. CPI State Secretary Sambasiva Rao is set to contest from the Kothagudam Constituency.

Following the agreement on electoral reconciliation, Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy visited the CPI headquarters at Makhdoom Bhavan.

He met with CPI leaders, including CPI National Secretaries Dr. K Narayana, Syed Aziz Pasha, State Secretary Sambasiva Rao, Chada Venkat Reddy, P Venkat Reddy, and ET Narasimha. AICC Observer and Former MP from West Bengal Deepa Dasmunshi and Kerala MP Santosh accompanied Revanth Reddy.

In this meeting, it was decided that CPI members would actively support the Congress’s success in all 118 assembly constituencies. Speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy stated that he met with the CPI leaders as per the directives of the high command.