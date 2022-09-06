Congress govts ‘maladministration’ is why Bangalore is suffering: Bommai

Bengaluru: Many parts of the rain-battered city on Tuesday saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on September 5–inundated roads and streets, tractors ploughing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles and more overnight rains.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cited “unprecedented rainfall and overflowing” water bodies for the deluge but assured his government’s commitment to restore normalcy.

He also faulted the ‘maladministration’ of the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the city, known as India’s IT hub, and insisted only two zones bore the brunt of rains although a picture was being painted as if entire Bengaluru was struggling.

One rain-related death, electrocution of a woman, was reported from Siddapura.