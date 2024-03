Congress leader, ex-MP minister Chandra Prabhash Shekhar passes away

Indore: Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar died here on Friday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

C P Shekhar, a former home minister of the state, died at a private hospital, his elder son Akash Shekhar told PTI.

He was admitted to hospital for a lung infection on March 4, and put on ventilator four days ago after his condition became critical, Askash said.

The last rites will be performed at Regional Park crematorium on Saturday morning.

Shekhar had also been chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board.