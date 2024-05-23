Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 3:20 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi with party leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Supporters walk past banners of Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi with party leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar during a public meeting at Dilshad Garden for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar addresses a public meeting at Dilshad Garden for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Dilshad Garden for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi with party leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar during a public meeting at Dilshad Garden for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi with party leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar, party leaders Sachin Pilot and KC Venugopal and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

