Congress MLA announces Rs 5000 reward for information on Chinese manjha

Hyderabad: Ahead of Sankranti, Congress MLA Danam Nagender on Monday, December 29, announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for reporting the sale of Chinese manjha.

“I am especially appealing to the people of Khairatabad to report if they come across shops selling Chinese manjha. Your identity will be kept confidential. We will catch the culprit and reward the whistleblower with Rs 5000,” he said.

He also appealed to the shopkeepers across Telangana not to sell the nylon thread. “Wherever you find the Chinese manjha, please report it, and we will reward you,” the MLA reiterated.

#Hyderabad:#Khairatabad MLA #DanamNagender has announced a ₹5,000 Reward for information on the sale of Banned #ChineseManja in his constituency.



Danam Nagender warned that Chinese Manja poses serious Danger to humans and birds and will not be tolerated in the constituency. pic.twitter.com/m4SEgZVP3l — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 29, 2025

Food delivery boy injured by Chinese manja

A food delivery boy sustained injury on his neck after a nylon thread (Chinese manja) got entangled while travelling in Shamsheer Gunj, Hyderabad’s Old City area.

Jameel, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, was riding to Shahalibanda. As he reached Shamsheer Gunj, the razor-sharp thread fell and twisted his neck, causing a deep cut wound. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he is under treatment.

Chinese manja is a sharp, non-biodegradable, coated with abrasive substance kite string used mainly during Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is far from the 2000-year-old traditional kites made with a mixture of pure cotton thread glazed with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums and finely powdered glass.