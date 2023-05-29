Congress slams Centre for ‘breakdown’ of law and order in Manipur

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP government at Centre for “complete breakdown” of law and order in Manipur saying that a horrific tragedy is unfolding while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obsessed with self coronation as not a single appeal of peace has been issued by him.

Congress further said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Manipur issue on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary incharge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “25 days after Manipur started burning, things have turned from bad to worse on the eve of the long-awaited visit of the Union Home Minister to Imphal. Despite Article 355 being imposed there’s a total and complete breakdown of law & order and administration in the state.”

“It’s a horrific tragedy unfolding while the Prime Minister is obsessed about his self-coronation. Not a single appeal of peace issued by him nor has there been a genuine outreach to rebuild trust between communities.”

“A delegation led by the Congress President Kharge will be calling on Honble Rashtrapati on Tuesday morning,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The remarks were made after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Sunday that at least 33 “terrorists” of militant outfits were killed in a series of encounters with the security forces since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Singh, after holding a meeting with Army chief General Manoj Pande, said that the security forces launched massive combing operations in many districts against the armed militants, who according to him, are attacking the civilians and their houses.

The Chief Minister further said that in retaliatory and defensive operations against these “terrorists”, who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, 33 of them (“terrorists”) have been killed in different areas and a few “terrorists” have also been arrested by the security forces.

According to Singh, these “terrorists” were using AK-47, M-16 and sniper rifles to attack both civilians and the security forces.