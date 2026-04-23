Congress slams PM Modi over silence on Gaza war, Lebanon strikes

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of demonstrating “moral cowardice” by his “total silence” on the “continued genocide” by Israel in Gaza and its heavy bombing of Lebanon, and said no government has shown so much solidarity with the “murderous Israeli regime” as his dispensation has.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the Modi government has betrayed all human values, apart from traditional Indian principles and positions.

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“The Prime Minister has been demonstrating moral cowardice by his total silence on the continued genocide by Israel in Gaza and its heavy bombing of Lebanon. He has also kept completely quiet on the dispossession and displacement of lakhs of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank,” Ramesh said on X.

The Prime Minister has been demonstrating moral cowardice by his total silence on the continued genocide by Israel in Gaza and its heavy bombing of Lebanon. He has also kept completely quiet on the dispossession and displacement of lakhs of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 23, 2026

“There has been no government that has shown so much solidarity with the murderous Israeli regime as the Modi government that has betrayed all human values, apart from traditional Indian principles and positions,” the Congress leader said.

Last month, the Congress had claimed that Israel is moving ahead on its vision of a “Greater Israel” under the cover of the West Asia war, finishing off any hope for a Palestinian state, and slammed Prime Minister Modi for not raising his voice against its actions in the West Bank.

Today is the 28th day of the US-Israel aerial bombings of Iran and Iran’s counter-offensive.



In the past four weeks, while the world’s gaze has been on the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure in the Gulf countries, Israel has (i) continued its brutalities on the people of… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 28, 2026

The Congress had also strongly criticised Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Israel in February, despite that country “mercilessly” continuing attacks on civilians in Gaza.

The opposition party had said the Modi government has made cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of Palestinians, but in reality, it has abandoned them.