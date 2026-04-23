Iran receives first revenue from Strait of Hormuz tolls

A senior Iranian parliament official on Thursday, April 23, said Tehran has received its first revenue from tolls imposed on the strategic Strait of Hormuz during its war with the United States (US) and Israel.

Deputy parliament speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei said the initial proceeds had been deposited into the Central Bank account, according to Tasnim News Agency.

US says current Iran ceasefire ends on Sunday

The United States (US) has informed Israel that the current ceasefire with Iran is due to expire on Sunday, according to Israeli media reports.

Public broadcaster KAN said Washington had told Tel Aviv that the timeframe set by Donald Trump for Tehran would end within days.

The report added that Trump is seeking concrete understandings with Iran rather than prolonged talks. Israeli sources said a breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations before the weekend appeared unlikely and described uncertainty surrounding Washington’s approach.

Israeli military says drone intercepted from southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” launched from southern Lebanon, amid continued tensions along the border.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 15, citing military sources, reported that the drone had been targeting Israeli forces operating inside a position in southern Lebanon at the time of the interception.

Iran rejects Hormuz reopening as blockade strains ceasefire

Iran has said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz while a US naval blockade remains in force, insisting that any ceasefire is meaningless if maritime restrictions continue.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday, April 23, that a complete ceasefire could only exist if it was not violated through a blockade, according to the Associated Press.

His remarks came after US Central Command said it had ordered 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of operations targeting Iran

Yair Golan accuses Netanyahu of neglecting Arab citizens

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately abandoning Palestinian citizens of Israel amid rising violence and governance failures.

Golan said more than 700 murders in the past three years left no doubt that the government had failed Arab communities and ignored growing insecurity.

He also attacked Netanyahu’s security appointments, saying internal security had been handed to unfit leadership for political survival, while criminal organisations had been allowed to gain influence across parts of the country.

מעל 700 נרצחים בשלוש שנים לא משאירים מקום לספק: השר העבריין שמינה נתניהו מפקיר במודע את חיי האזרחים הערבים. נתניהו מסר את ביטחון הפנים של כולנו לידי פירומן מורשע רק כדי לשרוד פוליטית, וממשלת המחדל הזו הפכה את ארגוני הפשיעה לבעלי הבית בשטח.



לאזרחי ישראל הערבים אני אומר היום: אתם… — Yair Golan – יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) April 23, 2026

Israel awards USD 200m weapons contracts amid Iran war

Israel has awarded defence company Elbit Systems contracts worth around USD 200 million to supply advanced airborne munitions, as military operations linked to the conflict with Iran continue.

Elbit said the agreement reflected its long-standing cooperation with Israel’s defence establishment and underscored its role in developing air-launched weapons systems, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said the procurement is intended to improve weapons self-sufficiency and boost readiness for near-term combat needs and future security challenges. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the move was part of broader efforts to secure a more independent supply of munitions.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz

Iran executes man accused of Israeli espionage

Iran executed Sultan-Ali Shirzadi-Fakhr after convicting him of membership in the banned People’s Mujahedin Organisation and collaboration with Israeli intelligence, according to Agence France-Presse.

Sultan-Ali Shirzadi-Fakhr (Photo: HRANA)

Iran’s judiciary outlet Mizan Online said he was also found guilty of “waging war against God” and participating in operations against Iran.

Iran connectivity remains near zero as blackout continues

Iran’s internet shutdown entered its 55th day on Thursday, according to NetBlocks, which said connectivity remained at only 2 percent of usual levels.

The watchdog said limited access was continuing to affect commerce, payment networks and the wider economy.

NetBlocks data shows Iran’s internet connectivity near zero.

Tehran rejects Trump claim over detained women

Donald Trump said Iran had halted plans to execute eight women detained over anti-government protests after he requested their release to support peace negotiations.

Iran dismissed the statement as “false news”, saying the women had never faced death sentences, according to Agence France-Presse.

Iranian crude exports continue despite blockade

More than 10.7 million barrels of Iranian crude reportedly departed the Gulf after the US naval blockade began, according to energy analytics firm Vortexa, as reported by the Associated Press.

The firm tracked 34 voyages by sanctioned or Iran-linked tankers between April 13 and Monday, including 19 outbound and 15 inbound journeys. Six outbound vessels were confirmed to be carrying Iranian crude, though it remains unclear whether every shipment reached overseas buyers.





Also Read US says Iran must hand over uranium as truce hangs in balance

Iran published footage showing forces boarding commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it seized the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminondas before redirecting them to Iran.

The force accused the vessels of violating maritime regulations and interfering with navigation systems. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump did not consider the seizures a ceasefire breach because the ships were neither American nor Israeli.

Panama condemns seizure of flagged vessel

Panama condemned the capture of MSC Francesca, an Italian-owned ship sailing under the Panamanian flag.

Its foreign ministry said the vessel had been transiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was taken into Iranian territorial waters, calling the move a serious threat to maritime security and an unnecessary escalation.

Pentagon says mine clearance may take six months

The Pentagon told US lawmakers that clearing sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz could take as long as six months, according to the Associated Press.

Officials reportedly shared the estimate during a classified briefing to the House Armed Services Committee. Lawmakers were said to have left with unresolved questions about war costs, objectives and reports of an early strike on a school in Iran that allegedly killed around 165 to 170 people, most of them schoolgirls.

Iran blames US and Israel for Gulf instability

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States and Israel of being the main cause of insecurity in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz during talks with South Korean envoy Chang Byung-ha.

He said Tehran’s measures were lawful and aimed at protecting national interests, according to an Iranian government statement.

White House says pressure campaign continues

Karoline Leavitt said the US economic pressure drive against Iran was continuing under “Operation Economic Fury”.

She said Washington was “completely strangling Iran’s economy” through the blockade and claimed Tehran was losing around USD 500 million per day.

Trump team reportedly weighing NATO loyalty list

The White House is reportedly preparing a “naughty and nice” list ranking NATO members according to the level of support they offered the US during the war with Iran.

The proposal, discussed before NATO chief Mark Rutte visits Washington, could influence future defence cooperation, troop deployments and wider security ties.

Gold falls as oil remains above USD 100

Gold prices slipped as investors reacted to higher oil prices and ongoing US-Iran tensions, according to Reuters.

Gold jewelry on display. Photo: Reuters

Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to USD 4,705.37 per ounce, while US gold futures also moved lower. Crude oil remained above USD00 a barrel amid fears of extended disruption to Gulf energy flows.

Nestle says conflict impact remains limited

Nestle said the war on Iran has so far had only a modest impact on global business and kept its full-year growth forecast at 3 to 4 percent, according to Reuters.

Chief executive Philipp Navratil said rising fuel and freight costs were increasing expenses, but consumers travelling less and eating at home more often had supported packaged food demand.

Turkiye and Germany discuss regional tensions

Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Frank-Walter Steinmeier on bilateral ties and regional developments.

Erdogan said recent high-level contacts had improved Turkiye-Germany relations. He warned the regional war was also weakening Europe and said a peace-based approach was needed to avoid deeper damage.

Turkey President Erdogan

Pakistan backs fresh Iran-US dialogue

Mohsin Naqvi and US Ambassador Natalie Baker discussed efforts to organise a second round of Iran-US talks in Islamabad.

Pakistan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir were making full diplomatic efforts to support a lasting resolution.

Israel and Lebanon prepare Washington talks

Israel and Lebanon are due to hold discussions in Washington, DC as Beirut seeks a one-month extension to the present ceasefire, according to Agence France-Presse.

A Hezbollah official said the group could consider indirect US-mediated negotiations. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Hezbollah remained the chief obstacle to peace.

Civilian deaths and journalist killing draw anger

Israeli strikes in Lebanon reportedly killed at least five civilians, including journalist Amal Khalil. Her colleague Zeinab Faraj was seriously wounded.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned what he described as repeated deliberate targeting of journalists, calling such attacks crimes against humanity.

Joseph Aoun President of Lebanon-x

Lebanese authorities say at least 2,454 people have been killed since March.

Israeli military reports Hezbollah arrest

The Israeli military said troops from the 300th Brigade under the 146th Division arrested a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in southern Lebanon.

It claimed the fighter had been planning an attack before surrendering and being taken for questioning.

Israeli soldiers jailed over Jesus statue attack

Israeli soldiers who smashed a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer in southern Lebanon and photographed the act were sentenced to 30 days in military detention.

An Israeli soldier smashes a Jesus Christ statue in southern Lebanon in a viral image.

Israeli political officials also condemned the incident.

India cotton yarn exports benefit from disruption

The fragile ceasefire and wider war disruption have unsettled global supply chains but boosted India’s cotton yarn exports, particularly to China, according to Reuters.

Manufacturers in Gujarat are reportedly seeing sharp demand growth and operating at full capacity, although other sectors continue to struggle with higher costs and fuel disruption.