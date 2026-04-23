US says Iran must hand over uranium as truce hangs in balance

The ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran entered its 16th day on Thursday, April 23, as Washington demanded Tehran surrender enriched uranium while uncertainty persisted over the future of the truce.

The White House said the ceasefire remained in place, but what it called “Operation Economic Rage” was continuing. Officials added that President Donald Trump had made a “generous offer” to Iran and was awaiting a unified response from its leadership.

Washington and Tehran remained in diplomatic limbo after Trump extended the ceasefire on Wednesday, April 22, without specifying a new timeline, while Pakistan pursued fresh mediation efforts.

US President Donald Trump

White House rejects ceasefire deadline reports

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied reports that Trump had imposed a three-to-five-day deadline for extending the ceasefire.

“The president hasn’t set a firm deadline,” she said, adding that Washington was still seeking a consolidated reply from Tehran.

However, Channel 12 reported that the US had privately indicated next Sunday as a target date for progress in negotiations.

Iran says pressure harms diplomacy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remained open to dialogue but accused Washington of undermining diplomacy through threats, blockades and breaches of commitments.

In a post on X, he said such measures were the main obstacles to genuine negotiations.

جمهوری اسلامی ایران همواره از گفتگو و توافق استقبال کرده و می‌کند. بدعهدی، محاصره و تهدید مانع اصلی مذاکره واقعی است‌. دنیا شاهد پرحرفی‌های مزورانه و تناقض ادعا و عمل شماست. https://t.co/wNLZayW5gX — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 22, 2026

The Wall Street Journal reported that messages were still being exchanged through intermediaries, though with little progress, and that Iranian negotiators had hardened their stance after skipping planned talks in Islamabad.

Lebanon seeks longer truce with Israel

Lebanese negotiators are pushing to extend the ceasefire with Israel by at least one month as part of broader efforts to ease tensions with Hezbollah, according to Reuters and CNN.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry urged citizens to leave the country while commercial flight options were still available.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of repeatedly targeting journalists and obstructing rescue teams, saying the incidents could constitute war crimes.

He said attacks on journalists in southern Lebanon had become “a proven approach” and vowed to pursue the matter before relevant international forums.

Journalist killed in southern Lebanon

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported details of the killing of journalist Amal Khalil in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, in an incident that drew further condemnation from Lebanese officials and renewed concerns over the safety of media workers covering the conflict.

Al Jazeera journalist Amal Khalil reporting at a damaged site while wearing protective press equipment.

Hezbollah claims strike on Israeli troops

Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli soldiers in the Qantara area of southern Lebanon in response to what it described as repeated ceasefire violations.

The group linked the strike to a recent Israeli raid on Yahmar al-Shaqif, where Lebanese state media reported deaths and injuries.

Also Read Iran says ceasefire cannot hold without full compliance, Hormuz reopening at risk

More than 50,000 homes damaged in Lebanon

More than 50,000 homes in Lebanon were damaged or destroyed during the latest conflict, according to a government-backed assessment.

Chadi Abdallah, head of the National Council for Scientific Research, said 17,756 housing units were destroyed and 32,668 damaged during roughly 45 days of fighting.

US military operations continue

US Central Command said American forces had ordered 31 vessels to turn back or return to port under the blockade imposed on Iran.

It added that US troops, sailors, marines, airmen, space personnel and Coast Guard members remained deployed across the Middle East.

Pentagon announces sudden departure

The Pentagon announced that Navy Secretary John Phelan would leave office immediately without explanation.

His departure followed the earlier dismissal of Army Chief of Staff Randy George and two other senior officers.

CNN reported that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had been frustrated by delays in shipbuilding reforms and Phelan’s direct contact with Trump.

Senate blocks withdrawal measure

The United States Senate failed to pass a resolution seeking the withdrawal of US forces from combat operations against Iran.

Fifty-one senators voted against the proposal, while 46 supported it.

Shipping warning as crews stranded

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) condemned recent attacks and seizures involving commercial ships.

Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said nearly 20,000 seafarers were stranded in the Persian Gulf because of the worsening security situation.

Oil rises on Hormuz concerns

Oil prices jumped after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed while the US naval blockade continued.

West Texas Intermediate rose 4.06 percent to USD 96.73 a barrel, while Brent crude gained 3.62 percent to USD 105.63 before easing later in the session.

Hopes for new talks

The New York Post reported that fresh US-Iran talks could resume within 36 to 72 hours, citing Pakistani sources.

Iran says World Cup squad ready

Iran said its men’s national football team remains ready to compete in this summer’s World Cup despite the conflict at home, according to Al Jazeera.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said the Ministry of Youth and Sports had completed the travel and logistical arrangements required for the squad to play its group-stage matches in the United States.

World Cup row claim

The Financial Times reported that Trump envoy Paolo Zampolli suggested to FIFA that Italy replace Iran at the next World Cup.

He said he raised the idea with Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, citing Italy’s four titles.