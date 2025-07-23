Congress slams PM Modi’s silence as Trump repeats India-Pak ceasefire claims

New Delhi: With US President Donald Trump repeating his claims about bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Congress on Wednesday said while Trump has reached the quarter century mark on his claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “totally quiet, finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home”.

Trump on Tuesday claimed yet again that he stopped the recent “war” between India and Pakistan and that five planes were shot down in the conflict.

He also claimed that the conflict between India and Pakistan “was probably going to end up in a nuclear war”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “As the Modi Government continues in its refusal to give firm dates for a debate on Pahalgam-Sindoor in Parliament and as the Modi government persists in its refusal to commit to a reply by the PM in the debate, President Trump reaches the silver jubilee, the quarter century mark on his claims.”

“He has trumpeted 25 times in the last 73 days but the Prime Minister of India is totally quiet – finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home,” Ramesh said in X.

एक ओर मोदी सरकार संसद में पहलगाम आतंकी हमले एवं ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के मुद्दे पर बहस की निश्चित तारीखें देने से इनकार कर रही है, और प्रधानमंत्री के जवाब देने को लेकर भी कोई आश्वासन नहीं दे रही है -वहीं दूसरी ओर, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप इस मुद्दे पर अपने दावों के साथ सिल्वर जुबली तक पहुंच चुके… https://t.co/eq8msyZsaq — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 23, 2025

Speaking at a reception in the White House, Trump said, “We stopped wars between India and Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.”

“They shot down five planes and it was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I called them and said, ‘Listen, no more trade. If you do this, you’re not going to be good They’re both powerful nuclear nations and that would have happened, and who knows where that would have ended up. And I stopped it’,” he said.

Trump claimed the US took out Iran’s entire nuclear capability and also stopped the conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.

Trump, who has repeatedly said that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade, last Friday said for the first time that five jets were shot down during the fighting.

“You had India, Pakistan, that was going in fact, planes were being shot out of the air, five, five, four or five. But I think five jets were shot down actually, that was getting worse and worse, wasn’t it? That was looking like it was going to go, these are two serious nuclear countries and they were hitting each other,” he had said at the White House in his remarks made during a dinner that he hosted for the Republican senators.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim on several occasions that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

In a nearly 35-minute phone call with Trump last month, Modi firmly stated that India does not and will “never accept” mediation and that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries on cessation of military actions were initiated at Islamabad’s request.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.