SIR mapping in Telangana likely to be completed by April end

Hyderabad: The mapping of voters for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana is likely to be completed by the end of April.

On Monday, April 20, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, C Sudarshan Reddy, held a review meeting and instructed District Election Officers (DEO) of districts, including Hyderabad, and Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) to complete mapping by the end of the current month.

CEO asks DEOs to speed up mapping

Setting a target to complete the mapping process, the CEO has asked the DEOs to speed up the process of mapping.

The Booth Level Officer (BLO) Supervisors, along with BLOs, EROs, and AEROs, were asked to visit the slum areas and gated communities to complete the process.

The Hon’ble Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, conducted a video conference today, i.e., 20.04.2026, with the Commissioner, GHMC & District Election Officer, Hyderabad, all District Collectors & District Election Officers, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).



During the… pic.twitter.com/RNfkNFCKxe — Chief Electoral Officer Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) April 20, 2026

In order to help voters, help desks have been set up at the offices of DEOs, EROs, and AEROs.

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Valid relatives for SIR mapping in Telangana

For the sake of mapping, voters can rely on the names of themselves or their relatives in the 2002 SIR list.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the following six relatives are allowed for mapping. They are

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

Before completing mapping, one needs to ensure that it is possible to prove relationship with the elector in the 2002 SIR list whose details will be used for the process.

After the enumeration phase, which is yet to begin, officials can ask to prove the relationship through documents in case of logical discrepancies.

Although the SIR exercise was expected to begin in April, it was postponed due to assembly elections in other states.

Now, the exercise is expected to begin in the month of May.