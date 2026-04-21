JEE Main results: Five Telangana students score perfect 100 NTA score

Hyderabad: Five students from Telangana bagged a perfect 100 NTA score in the engineering entrance exam JEE Main results on Monday, April 20.

In the entire country, twenty-six candidates have secured a perfect 100 NTA score. Last year, twenty-four candidates had achieved the feat.

While over 13 lakh candidates had appeared in the first edition of the crucial exam in January, more than 10 lakh candidates appeared in the second edition in April.

Over eight lakh common candidates appeared in both sessions.

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Five each from AP, Telangana score 100 in JEE Main results

Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, five each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by four from Rajasthan, three from Delhi and two each from Maharashtra and Haryana.

One candidate each from Chandigarh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Gujarat has achieved the feat.

Those from Telangana are Mantha Shiva Kamesh (All India Rank 7), Sai Ritwik Reddy (Rank 14), Vivan Sharad Maheshwari (Rank 19), D. Bhavithesh Reddy (Rank 24), and Rishi Premnath (All India topper in the EWS category).

All 26 candidates are male.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

The NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one shift. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each shift of examinees.

No candidate from the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories featured among the 100 percentile scorers in the JEE Main results, continuing a pattern seen in previous years.

This year, 96,873 candidates from the general category qualified for JEE (Advanced), followed by 67,597 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, 37,522 SC, 25,009 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 18,790 ST candidates, taking the total to 2,50,182.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main is India’s largest engineering entrance test and serves as the gateway to undergraduate programmes in institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other centrally funded technical institutions.

The exam is held in two sessions each year in a computer-based format, with candidates allowed to appear in one or both sessions, and their best score is considered for ranking.