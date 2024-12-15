Congress to hold meeting for GHMC polls prep in Hyderabad on Dec 16

Hyderabad: The Congress party is set to initiate preparations for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled for next year.

A meeting will take place on December 16 in Hyderabad, involving key state leaders such as AICC general secretary Deepa Das Munshi, AICC secretary Vishnunath, and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud.

BC Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who oversees the city as the in-charge minister, emphasized that the party’s primary goal is to secure a majority of wards in the upcoming elections.

The strategy will include strengthening grassroots efforts and establishing committees at the division level. Additionally, there will be a focus on promoting the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Congress government since it assumed power in 2023.

The meeting will also include stakeholders such as MLA candidates from city constituencies, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, former PCC presidents, chairpersons of corporations, corporators, and previous GHMC election candidates, all contributing to the party’s electoral strategy.