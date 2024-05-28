Congress wants to give reservation on basis of religion: Nadda

Nadda charged that the 'INDI alliance' is nothing but an alliance of corrupt leaders.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2024 2:05 pm IST
JP Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda during election campaign in Chevella of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday

Shimla: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday charged that the Congress wants to give reservation on the basis of religion.

At a public meeting in Kinnaur in support of BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, Nadda said BR Ambedkar had advocated reservation on the basis of geographical and social conditions of a place and not on religious lines.

“People of Kinnaur are granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation on the basis of geographical conditions because it is a far flung area but the Congress wants to give it to Muslims” he said.

MS Education Academy

Hitting out at the opposition, Nadda charged that the ‘INDI alliance’ is nothing but an alliance of corrupt leaders as all its leaders and allied parties are corrupt and involved in various scams.

The Lok Sabha elections for four seats in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2024 2:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button