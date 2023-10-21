Cost of Deepika Padukone’s expensive Cartier gold watch

Deepika Padukone's love for the finer things in life is known to all!

Published: 21st October 2023
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, the stunning actress of Bollywood, embarked on her journey in the industry with the film “Om Shanti Om,” where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. From that point onwards, her career has been on a meteoric rise. Today, she stands as one of the wealthiest and highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, with a net worth exceeding 500 crores.

Known for her luxurious lifestyle, Deepika possesses some of the most expensive possessions, including cars, properties, handbags, outfits, and watches.

Recently, Deepika caught everyone’s attention when she was seen wearing an extravagant Cartier watch during an outing in Mumbai recently The luxurious timepiece is valued at a whopping Rs 8.7 lakhs, as per the popular Instagram page The Indian Horology. Check out her video below.

This display of opulence by Deepika Padukone reflects her love for the finer things in life, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her exquisite taste.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Fighter and Project K.

