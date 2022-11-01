Country ruined, only two industrialists prospered: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: “The BJP’s vision is not hatred but fear and Congress counters the hatred with the path shown by Gandhiji.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed these views while addressing media persons during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Monday and termed the BJP and RSS organizations as fearsome.

He said, that “in the 2024 general elections, the Congress will win and come to power and the Congress victory in Gujarat and Telangana is also certain.”

He said that “the Bharatiya Janata Party is a political party whose views are influenced by the RSS. If you have read people like Golwalkar and Savarkar, their theory, if you look at it closely, is actually not an agenda of hate but of fear and this fear creates hatred.” Mr. Gandhi said that “the Congress party is also an ideology and a sentiment, but in my opinion, it is the ideology of Gandhiji, an ideology that counters fear and hate.” The Congress is a political party with an anti-RSS ideology he added. He said that “fear cannot be fought with cowardice and those who spread hatred are actually cowards who fuel hatred through their fear. Thus, the BJP can fall on its own.”

He accuses the Modi government of favouring only two industrialist friends, while the small and medium enterprises have been destroyed. He also said that “the Congress is the only political party where democracy is exercised and the party’s recent presidential election is proof of this.”

It should be noted that the press conference began with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Gujarat Cable Bridge Tragedy. Rahul Gandhi termed the incident as a big tragedy and he do not want to give any political colour to this tragedy, unlike BJP leaders.

Former Union Minister Jai Ram Ramesh, Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders Mohammed Osman Al-Hajri, Nizamuddin and Meem Afzal were also present at the press conference.

He made it clear that those who have been instrumental in making the BJP and RSS ideologies successfully take over Indian institutions will not be left alone to destroy the country’s institutions. They will have to pay for it.

Rahul Gandhi said that democracy is in the DNA of the Congress and the Congress has proved this by electing its president democratically. He advised the journalists to inquire from other political parties, especially Bharatiya Janata Party and Telangana Rashtra Samiti when they are going to hold their organizational elections like Congress.

The Congress leader said that it will take time to deal with the kind of situation that is being created in the country and the results of the efforts they have made are time-consuming. He said that his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is definitely a political struggle that is being initiated against the atmosphere of hatred created in the country and this Yatra is an attempt being made to end hatred.

Rahul Gandhi said in the context of his yatra, which is going on in an atmosphere of hatred, that he personally wanted to go around the country and meet people well before the COVID pandemic. He said that “he met people from all walks of lives during the Yatra. People of different religions, castes, rich and poor all want to share their problems,” he added.

While answering a query being posted by media whether the public support of Bharat Jodo Yatra which enthuses people and Congress workers, will translate into votes? Gandhi said that it is not possible to change the current environment immediately and it is a long struggle, however, he assured that those who are becoming part of this struggle will play their practical role in promoting love in the country.

He said that “the way the country’s institutions, especially media, constitutional institutions and bureaucracy are controlled, the priority of the people must be to get them back, and the aim would be to unite India and wipe out fear from the country and form a peaceful environment.”