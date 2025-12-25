Couple arrested for ‘honour killing’ of 17-year-old daughter in Karimnagar

Her parents allegedly forcibly administered insecticide to her before strangling her.

Hyderabad: A couple was arrested in Shivarampally village of Saidapur mandal in Telangana‘s Karimnagar, on Thursday, December 25, in a suspected case of honour killing involving their 17-year-old daughter after she refused to end her relationship with a man from a different caste.

In November, the parents had lodged a police complaint, claiming that their daughter died by suicide owing to chronic stomach pain. A case under suspicious death was registered.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that the teenager died of strangulation.

During the course of the investigation, police found that the victim was in a relationship with a person from another caste in the village and did not heed her parents’ warning to end the affair.

Unable to accept her choice, the parents allegedly forcibly administered insecticide to her before strangling her. They also framed her murder as suicide, police said.

The couple was arrested and will be produced before a court on December 26, they added.

