Couple found murdered at construction site in Hyderabad’s Patancheru 

The couple had reportedly been hit by a rod on their head.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 4:30 pm IST
Crime scene photo showing police tape at a construction site in Hyderabad after a double murder.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A couple was found murdered at a construction site in Indresham within the Patancheru police station limits on Saturday, March 14.

The couple, identified as Somla Dasarath, 50, and Manyamma, 46, are natives of Warangal. They had been working as guards at a construction site and were living in a hut nearby, the police said.

On Saturday morning, locals found their bodies inside the hut. The couple had reportedly been hit by a rod on their head.

Subhan Haleem
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A murder case has been registered, and no arrests have been made yet. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 4:30 pm IST

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