Covid put economy 2 years behind, BRS schemes continue: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, while addressing a party meeting in Sanath Nagar, on Monday, said that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which left the economy two years behind, schemes of our government for the poor continue.”

Highlighting, the BRS government’s commitment to providing free double-bedroom houses to the economically disadvantaged, KTR said, “Only Telangana government stands unique in providing free double-bedroom houses to the poor. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which put the economy two years behind, we are holding to our commitment.”

He said that the Telangana government was the first government to set up around 350 Basti hospitals for the treatment of the poor after BRS came into power. He said that the BRS government is also constructing four new hospitals in the name of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences. “We are constructing a 1,000-bed hospital in Sanath Nagar, which will be ready in the next nine months. In addition, new blocks with 2,000 beds in NIMS, 1,000 beds in TIMS Alwal, and 1,000 beds in TIMS Gaddiannaram are underway,” KTR said.

Turning his attention to the promise of free water supply for 24 hours, KTR announced, “Sanath Nagar will be the first to benefit from our 24-hour water supply pilot project. This is part of our strategy to enhance the living standards in Hyderabad.”

Expressing confidence that BRS’s candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav will win with a huge majority, KTR said, “If there are 50 other leaders like Talasani Srinivas Yadav, there will be no tension during elections for any party. He works with a plan and strategy and has never asked for personal favours. He doesn’t need to campaign exclusively during elections. He is always among the people, who work 365 days a year.”