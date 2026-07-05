Creator calls Bengaluru ‘Europe in India’, says weather beats traffic

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is often associated with endless traffic jams, soaring house rents and its thriving IT industry. However, a viral social media video is now drawing attention to another side of the city—its pleasant climate, greenery and unique lifestyle. A young woman has described Bengaluru as “Europe in India,” and her comments have sparked a discussion across social media platforms.

The video was shared on Instagram through the account ‘sukoon.se.batein’. In the video, the woman explains why Bengaluru continues to remain one of her favourite places in India despite its well-known civic challenges.

She says that if there is any place in India that resembles Europe in terms of weather and lifestyle, it is Bengaluru. She admits that the comparison may sound exaggerated to some people, but insists it comes from her personal experience after travelling to several cities across the country.

According to her, many Indian cities offer breathtaking natural beauty, but Bengaluru stands apart because it combines multiple advantages in one place. Besides providing excellent career opportunities, the city also enjoys one of the most comfortable climates in the country, she says.

While she acknowledged that Bengaluru continues to struggle with traffic congestion, she said that the city’s pleasant weather makes up for it. The video quickly went viral, generating thousands of reactions and comments from social media users.

One user commented that Bengaluru’s weather alone is enough to make people forget many of the city’s problems. Another agreed that while traffic remains a daily challenge, the city possesses a unique charm and energy that keeps attracting people from across the country.

Several former residents also joined the discussion, saying they continue to miss Bengaluru long after moving away. They recalled the city’s tree-lined streets, pleasant evenings, café culture and cosmopolitan atmosphere as some of the reasons why Bengaluru remains special.

Others noted that Bengaluru has evolved into a melting pot of cultures, welcoming professionals, students and entrepreneurs from every part of India.