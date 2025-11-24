Crude oil futures ease amid weak spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell Rs 2, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 5,195 per barrel in 16,200 lots.

Silhouette of an oil pumpjack and drilling rig at sunset in an oil field.
Oil field machinery silhouetted against a sunset sky. Photo: X

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Monday declined by Rs 2 to Rs 5,195 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell Rs 2, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 5,195 per barrel in 16,200 lots.

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.07 per cent lower at USD 58.02 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.02 per cent to USD 62.56 per barrel in New York.

