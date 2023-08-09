Custard apples arrive in Hyderabad markets, traders anticipate high demand

Hyderabad: Custard apples have started arriving in the city. The fruit is widely available in hilly areas of Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Siddipet, Bhuvanigiri Yadadri, and Nalgonda.

Traders are also procuring a good variety of the fruit from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra, anticipating a high demand.

Small vendors at Puranapul, Tadban, Erragadda, Mehdipatnam, Chaderghat, LB Nagar, and Falaknuma have started selling the fruit brought from tribals. The tribals collect the fruit from the forest areas and bring it to the city.

“One kilogram of custard apple is being sold between Rs. 200 and Rs. 300. Arrivals started a fortnight ago and in the coming days there will be plenty of fruit in the market,” said Tajuddin, a fruit trader.

The custard apple season is expected to continue till the end of November month.