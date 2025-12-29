Cyberabad police nab 377 persons for drunk driving

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a weekend special drive against drunk driving on December 26 and 27 at various locations in the city.

During the drive, 377 individuals were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Most offenders were two-wheeler riders, reveals Cyberabad police

Among the offenders, most were two-wheeler riders. Out of the total offenders, 300 were two-wheeler riders.

Of the total violators, 317 drivers had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) between 30mg/100ml and 200mg/100ml. Another 39 offenders recorded BAC levels between 201mg/100ml and 300mg/100ml. The remaining 21 motorists were found with dangerously high levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

Based on area, the most offenders were found in Miyapur. A total of 48 cases of drunk driving were found in the area. It was followed by Shadnagar with 42 cases and Shamshabad and Chevella with 35 cases each.

What is BAC level?

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to officials, those who are found in an inebriated condition and cause a fatal accident will face charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.