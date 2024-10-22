Cyclone Dana: Odisha, Bengal to evacuate people; Coast Guard on high alert

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for a severe cyclonic storm, governments of both states have decided to evacuate people and close educational institutions in vulnerable areas.

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday, October 22 said it was on high alert and had mobilised its vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency owing to the cyclone that will bring torrential rain in the two neighbouring states.

IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that the entire eastern coast from Puri and West Bengal coast is likely to be impacted by the impending cyclone Dana.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.

Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone, has kept ready around 800 cyclone shelters for people to be evacuated from vulnerable areas, according to a minister.

The state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said officials have so far visited 250 cyclone relief centres where the people will be housed after evacuation.

Food, water, medicine, electricity and other essentials are kept in readiness for the people to be evacuated due to the impending cyclone, he said.

Apart from 800 cyclone shelters, an additional 500 temporary shelters have been made ready including in schools and colleges.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in 14 districts of Odisha from October 23 to 25 given the impending cyclone that would hit the state by October 25.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is ready to face the cyclone.

“Schools will remain closed in seven districts from October 23 to 26 as a precautionary measure. We do not want to take any risk. Schools and colleges are sometimes used as shelters for people,” Banerjee said in Kolkata.

She said that the administration of coastal districts has been asked to shift all those residing in low-lying areas of these districts.

The Indian Coast Guard said in a statement that it is on high alert, with its dedicated personnel and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue and relief.

“The ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergencies,” the statement said.

Coast Guard personnel are working in coordination with the local administration and disaster management authorities in West Bengal and Odisha to ensure a coordinated and effective response, it added.

The ICG deployed helicopters and remote operating stations at Haldia in West Bengal and Paradip in Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners.

The Odisha government sought 10 more additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“The existing NDRF teams are already on the move to the possible affected districts,” Pujari said.

This apart, 17 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams will be deployed in 10 districts which are likely to be affected by cyclone Dana, Additional Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Padmanav Behera said.

Three other ODRAF teams will be kept on standby.

In West Bengal, the NDRF has deployed 13 teams so far to respond to any situation.

Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 23 to 25, the IMD warned that wind speed is likely to reach 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts and gradually increase after that.

Pujari said chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has stressed on 100 per cent evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to ensure “zero Casualty” in the impending cyclone.

The minister said the government has also prepared a list of pregnant women who are expected to deliver in a fortnight. All those women are being shifted to the nearby hospital to avoid any difficulty during the calamity.

Replying to a question, the minister said that some people are reluctant to vacate their houses for the reasons of theft. The police have been directed to intensify patrolling in villages where the people will be evacuated to cyclone shelters, he said.

Authorities of the Kolkata airport have started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of a possible cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on October 25, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The standard operating procedures such as inspection of the airport infrastructure and the drainage system, checking and servicing of all installations are being carried out, he said.

South Eastern Railway has cancelled several mail and express trains connecting West Bengal and Odisha with various parts of the country in view of the impending cyclone, an official said.