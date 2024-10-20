Odisha: SRC asserts state is fully prepared for possible cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh on Sunday said the state administration is all prepared to face the probable cyclonic storm named ‘Dana’, likely to be formed off the Odisha coast on October 23.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Manoj Ahuja here on Sunday, SRC Singh said, “The administration is fully prepared to face the cyclone situation. It has always been the aim of the state administration to ensure ‘Zero Casualty’. I appeal to all the people to remain alert but not get panicky unnecessarily as we have sufficient time till October 23 when the cyclonic system is likely to be formed.”

He also said the state government is in touch with the Central government and will provide all the required assistance and help to the state. He said that the teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire services and The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also ready for deployment in the vulnerable areas.

The district collectors have been instructed to hold a meeting at their end tomorrow (Monday) morning and apprise the state administration about their requirements for the number of ODRAF, Fire and NDRF units for deployment. The meeting will be attended by the Superintendents of Police and line department officers of the concerned district.

The collectors have also been instructed to deploy the ODRAF, NDRF and Fire services units at vulnerable places at the block level by Tuesday. Singh stated that more units of NDRF will be requisitioned from the centre and other states if required.

“The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off Odisha Coast and adjoining North Bay of Bengal from October 21 to 26, 2024. District & concerned Departments have been instructed to operate control rooms on a 24×7 basis,” added the SRC office sources.

The fishermen who are in the sea for fishing have been advised to return to the coast as soon as possible.

As per reports, the collectors have been directed to keep the cyclone shelters in their concerned districts in readiness. The state administration also directed the collectors to ensure the provision of drinking water and lighting arrangements.

The collectors have been instructed to shift people staying in low-lying and other vulnerable areas to the nearest cyclone centres.

“Districts under red, orange & yellow warnings to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality, particularly water logging/ landslide in hilly areas. Continuous vigil of low-lying areas, dewatering wherever required including urban areas may be taken up. Avoid movement in affected areas, and stay in a safe place,” advised the office of SRC on Sunday.

The collectors have also been instructed to shift Pregnant women whose Estimated Date of Delivery (EDD) falls in the next two weeks to the nearest hospitals.

SRC Singh informed the media persons that the leaves of all state government staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to remain at their respective places and perform their duties.

On the other hand, the State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Sunday warned of stringent action against those who will be found involved in black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities in view of the cyclone.

