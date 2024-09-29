Dalit literary icon B Vijaya Bharathi passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Renowned Dalit Telugu author B. Vijaya Bharathi, who was the first woman to translate the life history of Jyotirao Phule into Telugu and a prominent critic known for her analytical commentaries on Hindu Puranas and epics, passed away on Saturday at 6 AM in a city hospital.

She was 84 years old and had been suffering from chronic health issues.

B. Vijaya Bharathi was born to the celebrated poet Boyi Bheemanna and Nagaratnamma in Rajolu, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

She was also the wife of the late human rights lawyer Boja Taraka. Her family includes her daughter, Dr. Mahita, who is a professor at Osmania Medical College, and her son Rahul Boja, who serves as the Principal Secretary in the Telangana Irrigation Department.

Vijaya Bharathi completed her education in various institutions, including her S.S.C. in Rajolu, intermediate studies at Pithapuram Prabhu College in Kakinada, and a degree from Koti Women’s College. She earned her MA in Telugu from Osmania University and conducted research on “Social Conditions of South Indian Andhra Literature.”

Her career spanned several roles, including translator for the Information and Public Relations department and lecturer at Nizamabad Women’s College, where she served as Vice Principal from 1965 to 1978. She also held positions as a research officer and deputy director at the Telugu Academy, retiring as the in-charge director in 1999.

B. Vijaya Bharathi completed her postgraduate studies at Osmania University College for Women in Koti.

First Dalit woman to earn PhD in Literature from OU

She made history as the first Dalit woman to earn a Ph.D. in Literature from Osmania University.

Her literary contributions include works focused on Baba Saheb Ambedkar, analyses of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, a translated edition of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule’s writings (1983), and translated and edited collections of four volumes of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s speeches and writings.

In accordance with her wishes, her body will be donated to Osmania Medical College.

Revanth, KCR issue condolences

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences, highlighting Vijaya Bharathi’s contributions to literature and her service as deputy director of the Telugu Academy.

Former chief minister KCR also conveyed his sorrow over her passing.