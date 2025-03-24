David Warner and Sreeleela spotted at a cafe in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to make his acting debut in Indian cinema with a special cameo in the upcoming Telugu action film Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula. Fans are thrilled to see the star explore a new avatar on the big screen.

Currently in Hyderabad for promotions, Warner was spotted at a popular cafe in Banjara Hills on Sunday alongside actress Sreeleela. Actor Nithiin later joined them, and their pictures and videos have been going viral on Instagram.

David Warner also attended the film’s trailer launch event in the city, where he enthusiastically tried to match dance steps with Sreeleela and Nithiin on stage. A video of them teaching him some moves has been making rounds on the internet, winning hearts of fans.

Robinhood features Nithiin in the lead role as Honey Singh, a daring thief who robs the rich to help the poor. Originally slated for release last year, the film is now set to hit theatres on March 28, 2025.