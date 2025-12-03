Days before Waqf registration deadline ends, AIMPLB seeks urgent meet with minister

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday sought an urgent meeting with the Union minister of state for minority affairs, George Kurian, to discuss the frequent technical glitches on UMEED portal.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India refused to extend the six-month deadline (ending on December 6) for uploading Waqf property details on the portal, noting that any technical glitches in the digitisation of records can be considered by the Waqf Tribunal while deciding on a request for more time.

According to the AIMPLB, several cases of the UMEED portal repeatedly slowing down, crashing and at times completely stopping have been reported, making it difficult for mutawallis to register the property details.

“It is nearly impossible to upload lakhs of properties within such a short period. We urge the Union minister to address the technical issues also also extend the deadline,” said its spokesperson, Dr SQR Illyas.

A letter sent by the board’s general secretary, Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, to Minister Kurian noted that the government itself had mandated that all waqf properties already registered with the Waqf Boards be uploaded on the portal. However, he pointed out that the portal’s slow speed and recurring technical issues made this unachievable.

“The timeframe was too short to upload more than eight lakh properties. Despite AIMPLB and several religious and community organisations conducting workshops nationwide and setting up “Help Desks” at multiple locations, the sheer volume of work remained overwhelming,” Illyas said.

The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) central portal was launched on June 6 to create a digital, geo-tagged inventory of all Waqf properties. Under the mandate, details of every registered Waqf property in India must be uploaded to the portal within six months.





