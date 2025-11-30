DCA raids illegal medical shop in Khammam, seizes medicines Worth Rs 30K

A total of 101 varieties of medicines, including antihypertensive drugs, antidiabetic drugs, antibiotics, analgesics, etc., were found stocked for sale at the premises.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 6:26 pm IST
Drugs/ Medicine
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials, acting on credible information of illegal sales, raided a medical shop located at Mondi Gate and Mamillagudem in Khammam,

The shop was operated by PV Narendra Kumar without a valid drug licence.

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorised stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale. A total of 101 varieties of medicines, including antihypertensive drugs, antidiabetic drugs, antibiotics, analgesics, etc., were found stocked for sale at the premises, and the stock, worth Rs. 30,000, was seized during the raid.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 6:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button