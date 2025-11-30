DCA raids illegal medical shop in Khammam, seizes medicines Worth Rs 30K

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials, acting on credible information of illegal sales, raided a medical shop located at Mondi Gate and Mamillagudem in Khammam,

The shop was operated by PV Narendra Kumar without a valid drug licence.

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorised stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale. A total of 101 varieties of medicines, including antihypertensive drugs, antidiabetic drugs, antibiotics, analgesics, etc., were found stocked for sale at the premises, and the stock, worth Rs. 30,000, was seized during the raid.

The DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.