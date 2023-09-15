DCP, SPs will be held responsible for crimes in their jurisdiction: Siddaramaiah

Action will be taken against senior officers who are not approachable to people, the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah questions Centre over denial of rice to Karnataka, calls BJP 'inhumane'
Karantaka CM Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government will hold DCP and SP level officials responsible for crimes in their jurisdiction.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting at the DGP office here, he said that his government will not wash its hands off by just taking action against the lower rung officials, but senior officials will also be held responsible.

Siddaramaiah instructed the officers not to wait for complaints to be made in sensitive cases. He asked officers concerned to register voluntary FIRs against those who disturb the peace in the society through rumours.

“A total of 230 new personnel have been approved to strengthen the CCB, the special wing. New buildings will be provided to the staff if necessary, he said.

“Our government has zero tolerance for immoral policing,” he said.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government Rajneesh Goel, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan, City Police Commissioner Dayanand, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Govindaraju were present at the meeting at the DGP office.

